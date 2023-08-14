NHA, Irdai organise workshop to integrate insurance firms into Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission platform

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Health Authority and insurance regulator IRDAI jointly organised a workshop to facilitate the completion of the integration process of insurance companies on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission platform.

The workshop also assisted firms with adoption of health claims exchange specifications and e-claim standards and Third Party Administrators (TPAs).

The workshop, organised from August 10-12 in the national capital, saw the participation of over 150 professionals representing 29 insurance companies and 16 TPAs, according to a statement by NHA.

In June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued a circular advising all insurance companies to start compiling the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number of all people seeking insurance cover and obtain their consent for sharing medical records with insurers/TPAs through ABHA.

Irdai had also issued a circular advising insurers and providers to come on board the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX).

The NHCX will serve as a gateway for exchanging claims-related information among stakeholders in the healthcare and health insurance ecosystem, including insurers, TPAs, claimants, beneficiaries, and healthcare providers, the statement said.

"This accelerator workshop was a first-of-its-kind initiative for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission adoption in the insurance sector. The large number of entities who got successfully integrated demonstrate the power of collaborative working to achieve a larger goal," NHA said.