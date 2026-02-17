NHAI accepts NHIT's Rs 6,221 cr offer to monetise two highway assets

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) NHAI has accepted National Highways Infra Trust's offer of Rs 6,220.90 crore for the asset monetisation of two highway sections of 310 kilometres.

Asset monetisation has emerged as a strategic tool in NHAI’s efforts to unlock the value of existing assets and attract private sector investment.

By leveraging models such as Toll-Operate-Transfer (ToT) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT), NHAI has successfully generated funds, which are being reinvested into new National Highway projects. The total National Highways assets monetised during the current financial year are around Rs 28,077 crores.

The latest monetised assets span over two states, namely Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

"NHAI has accepted the offer of ‘National Highways Infra Trust’ (NHIT) amounting to Rs 6,220.90 crores towards asset monetization of two National Highway sections spanning over 310.35 km across two states," Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said on Monday.

The assets are 255.97 km long Amravati–Chikhali–Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra and 54.38 km long Gundugolanu- Chinna – Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said, "InvIT is playing a critical role in channelizing financial capital for further development of National Highway network across the country. With this award, total assets monetized through NHIT will be Rs 49,858 crore.

NHIT, an INVIT sponsored by NHAI, has to date raised 4 rounds of capital with marquee investors like CPPIB, OTPP, EPFO, NHAI and SBI group. With more than 700 investors, the current market capitalisation of the units of NHIT stands at approximately Rs 28,000 crores. NHIT units are listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.