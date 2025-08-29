NHAI begins restoration of flood-ravaged Kiratpur-Manali section in HP

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) State-owned NHAI has undertaken restoration of Kiratpur-Manali section in Himachal Pradesh following damage due to flood and cloudburst, an official statement said on Friday.

Restoration will be done on ten locations of Kullu-Manali section that have been completely washed away and five locations that are partially damaged by rain/flood resulting in cutting off connectivity to the tourist town of Manali from rest of the state through NH-21.

"In view of recent severe floods in Mandi, cloudburst and flash flood in Kullu district causing damages to the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali corridor, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav held a meeting with senior NHAI officials from NHAI headquarters along with field officers from Regional Office," the statement said.

The alternate road by Himachal Pradesh PWD has also witnessed damages, therefore, only light vehicles have been diverted through HP PWD road.

NHAI has also decided to extend financial support to HP PWD for immediate restoration and maintenance of PWD road which is being used by National Highway traffic, it said.

Keeping in view the inaccessibility, temporary restoration measures will be undertaken by NHAI to immediately restore connectivity. For this purpose, adequate funds have been sanctioned to NHAI Regional Office, Shimla.

Torrential rain, flood and cloudburst have caused damage to National Highways in hilly regions, disrupting transportation and affecting local communities.

NHAI is actively working on restoration and safety measures to ensure quick recovery and minimize further impact on travel and commerce in these areas.PTI BKS ANU