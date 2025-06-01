NHAI Chairman reviews project stretches in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam districts

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) National Highways Authority of India Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav on Sunday led a comprehensive inspection of project stretches in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, focusing on structurally sensitive areas and zones prone to drainage issues.

According to an official statement, the inspection also covered key locations such as Enchakkal, Kazhakuttom, Chembakamangalam, Kottayam, and Mevaram.

These sites include vertical high-cut sections and areas requiring urgent evaluation of stability and water flow management, it added.

The Chairman was accompanied by technical experts from the concessionaire, Independent Engineer, Project Director of Thiruvananthapuram and NHAI Regional Officer, Kerala.

The NHAI Chairman will also meet the Chief Secretary of Kerala to address critical challenges affecting National Highway development.

The meeting will focus on resolving systemic bottlenecks, improving coordination between agencies, and planning strategic interventions for smoother execution of current and future projects, the statement said. PTI BKS DRR