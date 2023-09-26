NHAI chief meets NHBF to ensure highest quality standards in highway construction

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with the National Highways Builder Federation (NHBF) representatives to ensure adherence to the highest quality standards during the construction of the national highway network, according to an official statement.

The statement further said the need to improve standards in the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) was also highlighted to identify and rectify design gaps and equip project teams to improve plans and mitigate risks.

Emphasis was also laid on promoting operational efficiency by removing hurdles and imparting system improvement, the statement said, adding that these measures will help to establish higher standards of quality and construction to enhance safety and user experience on national highways. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL