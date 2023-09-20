NHAI collaborates with DMRC to strengthen design and construction

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has collaborated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to strengthen the design and construction of bridges and other structures, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The initiative will strengthen NHAI’s ‘design division’ that reviews planning, designing, construction and maintenance of bridges, structures, tunnels and Reinforced Earth (RE) walls on National Highways across the country, the statement said.

Under this agreement, DMRC will provide services to NHAI for review of designs of all bridges/ structures in ongoing projects and the agreement also includes a review of designs of randomly selected bridges, structures, tunnels, RE walls and other specialized structures.

DMRC will also support NHAI to review stand-alone bridges and special structures at the detailed project report (DPR) stage.

This agreement will remain in effect for a period of two years.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and DMRC Managing Director, Vikas Kumar along with other senior officials from NHAI and DMRC. PTI BKS SGC BKS MR