NHAI deploys 5100 women staff across 1140 NH toll plazas

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) To promote women's empowerment and inclusivity in toll operations, NHAI has deployed over 5,100 female staff during day shifts to manage toll booths at over 1,140 toll plazas across the National Highways and Expressway networks in the country.

By encouraging greater involvement of women in frontline operational roles, NHAI aims to promote gender inclusivity and social empowerment, alongside improving service delivery at National Highway toll plazas across the country, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision was taken after deliberations and discussions with various stakeholders, including fee plaza operators and key industry associations such as the National Highways Builder Federation (NHBF), Highway Operators Association of India (HOAI), and the All India User Fee Contractors Federation (AIUCF). All toll operators have unanimously agreed to deploy women staff during day shifts for user fee collection at toll plazas, the Ministry said.

Over 5,100 female toll staff have already been deployed, and more are expected to join in the near future, it said.

As part of this initiative, NHAI will also facilitate specialized training for the deployed female staff, particularly those from rural areas.

The training will focus on areas such as courteous behaviour with National Highway users, handling emergency situations, basic safety protocols, and maintaining efficient toll plaza operations. This structured capacity-building effort will help enhance service quality while ensuring a safe and professional working environment. PTI ABI ABI MR