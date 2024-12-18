NHAI directs contractors to ensure quality installation of crash barriers on National highways

New Delhi, Dec 18 PTI) State-owned NHAI on Wednesday said it has issued directions for the contractors to ensure strict adherence to the defined guidelines for the installation of Metal Beam Crash Barrier (MBCB) along National Highways.

NHAI in a statement said the directions include that the concessionaire/contractor should ensure that materials supplied for the crash barrier should be of the same specification as given in the crash test report and it should be installed as per the methodology provided by the manufacturer.

The concessionaire/contractor shall obtain a certificate from the manufacturer that the crash barrier installed at the project site is as per prescribed design, standards and specifications, it added.

In addition, NHAI said the desired level of ground layer compaction should also be ensured by the concessionaire/contractor.

According to the NHAI, these guidelines will not only increase the accountability of contractors/concessionaires to deliver good quality projects but will also go a long way to enhance the safety of the National Highway users across the country. PTI BKS DR