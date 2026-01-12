NHAI extends 'clean toilet picture challenge' till June 2026

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The NHAI on Monday said it has extended the clean toilet picture challenge till June 30, 2026 to further enhance cleanliness and user experience at toilet facilities along the National Highways.

The extension of the initiative aims to ensure continued public participation and effective implementation of the 'Clean Toilet Picture' scheme, along with timely processing of FASTag recharge reward linked to the initiative, NHAI said in a statement.

Under the extended campaign, clean toilet pictures shared by National Highway users will be assessed on a daily basis and eligible claims under the scheme will be processed in a time-bound manner.

The statement said FASTag recharge reward will be credited to the linked vehicle registration number (VRN) within five days of validation, enhancing transparency and responsiveness.

NHAI had launched the 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' in September 2025 to encourage National Highway users to report unclean toilet facilities at the toll plazas along National Highways.

The initiative received enthusiastic response from the National Highway users with around 350 commuters reporting unclean toilets and around 265 eligible entries were rewarded with FASTag recharges.

The initiative is open to all National Highway commuters. National Highway users can participate by uploading clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped photographs of unclean toilets through the latest version of the Rajmargyatra mobile application.

Users are also required to provide basic details including name, location, vehicle registration number and mobile number while submitting the picture.

Each eligible vehicle registration number reporting such an instance will receive a reward of Rs 1,000 in the form of a FASTag recharge credited to the linked VRN. PTI BKS TRB TRB