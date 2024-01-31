NHAI inks pact with GSI for geotechnical consultancy services

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) State-owned NHAI has collaborated with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for geotechnical consultancy services and assistance in vetting of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to build robust national highway network, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

As per the agreement, the GSI will provide site-specific geotechnical consultancy services related to the preparation of geological map of the area, providing detailed geological features, preparation of slope stability study of the road and necessary recommendations, identification of geologically weak zones at various sites/stretches of National Highways.

It will also suggest site specific remedial measures, 3D geological logging of tunnels in the project, the statement added.

In addition, the statement said GSI will also undertake detailed analysis of DPRs prepared by NHAI consultants.

According to the statement, it will not only help in easier operations and maintenance of the highways but will also provide smooth and seamless travel experience to the National Highway users. PTI BKS TRB