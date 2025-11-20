NHAI launches Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers for highway monetization

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) State-owned NHAI on Thursday said it is in the process of establishing Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) as a Public InvIT to unlock the monetization potential of National Highway assets.

A Public Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is an investment vehicle that enables retail investors to directly invest in and earn income from a pool of operational infrastructure projects.

Units of public InvITs are listed and traded on stock exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, similar to mutual funds or equities.

As part of this initiative, NHAI has incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (RIIMPL) as the Investment Manager for the proposed InvIT, according to an official statement.

RIIMPL is a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank.

This partnership aims to unlock the monetization potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment product primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

"NHAI has established a robust record in asset monetization. In recent years, we have successfully monetized assets worth Rs 48,995 crore through the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model and raised around Rs 43,638 crore across four rounds of Private InvITs, attracting major domestic and international investors," NHAI Chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav said.

Yadav further said, "Over the next 3–5 years, around 1,500 km of completed and operational National Highways will be introduced into the Public InvIT, opening substantial investment avenues for the public." NRVVMK Rajendra Kumar, Member (Finance), NHAI, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO (Additional Charge) of the Investment Manager company.

RIIMPL will focus on establishing robust governance standards, fully aligned with SEBI's InvIT regulations, ensuring transparency, investor protection, as well as best-in-class reporting and compliance frameworks.

The first issuance of InvIT units for retail and public investors is expected to be launched in February 2026, the statement added. PTI BKS DRR