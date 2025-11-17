NHAI publishes updates on bidding on 55 projects

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) State-owned NHAI published details of 55 National Highways projects, spanning around 2,269 km with a combined capital cost of Rs 1,19,359 crore for which bids have been invited on its website, an official statement said on Monday.
The statement further said by proactively disclosing this information on the public platform to bidders and other stakeholders, NHAI aims to promote transparency in its project award process that will include public disclosure of approval and clearance related details.
This initiative will ensure a level-playing field for all bidders and will help to enhance public private partnerships, more clarity in processes as well as lesser disputes and litigation, it added.
According to the statement, the project information will be updated every two weeks on the NHAI website, sharing approval and clearance details publicly.
The information will help establish clear status of the project, leading to a realistic bidding and timely awarding of the projects, the statement said.
It will also provide real-time access to upcoming opportunities and information on projects where bids have been invited, encouraging broader participation from the contractors and developers. PTI BKS TRB