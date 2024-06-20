NHAI signs MoU with IIIT Delhi to enhance road safety

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) State-owned NHAI on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) to leverage artificial intelligence-based solutions to improve road signs on National Highways.

As a part of the memorandum of understanding, IIIT Delhi will conduct surveys for collecting imagery, other related data and condition of road signages on selected National Highway stretches, an official statement said.

The data collected through surveys will be processed by IIIT Delhi through deployment of artificial intelligence for accurate identification and classification of road signs, it added.

"The tentative length to be covered under this project shall be around 25,000 km," it said.

By harnessing the potential of AI and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the statement said, NHAI aims to enhance road safety for all National Highway users by embracing innovation and adopting advanced technologies. PTI BKS SHW