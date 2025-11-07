NHAI starts road widening project to improve traffic flow from Dhaula Kuan to Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) State-owned NHAI on Friday said it has undertaken widening of carriageway on Limited Height Subway (towards Gurugram) from two-lane to four-lane at the Subroto Park Air Force Station to improve traffic flow and enhance connectivity between Dhaula Kuan and the Delhi Airport.

NHAI in a statement said the project will help remove the traffic bottleneck on the left side of the road at starting of Parade Road underpass where traffic movement is currently restricted towards Gurugram from Delhi.

To create space for road widening, relocation of drain, peripheral road and building of the Air Force Station is underway, it said, adding that the project is expected to be completed in about six months.

The project also includes construction of a new foot over bridge (FOB) near Subroto Park Air Force Station at starting of RTR flyover, for enhancing safety and providing better connectivity to pedestrians.

Apart from this, the project will have enhanced drainage system that will help in efficient disposal of rain/surface water.

The initiative also focusses on environmental sustainability, with include plans for tree transplantation as well as deployment of anti-smoke guns and water sprinklers to minimise pollution during construction.

Also, traffic marshals, tow-away cranes and safety cones will be placed at the project site to effectively manage moving traffic on the National Highway during the project implementation.

According to the statement, widening of this section will bring significant improvement to the infrastructure and transportation network in the National Capital Region and enhance Delhi-Gurugram connectivity that will benefit commuters and residents alike. PTI BKS TRB