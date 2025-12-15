NHAI takes measures to enhance visibility due to foggy conditions

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) To counter reduced visibility due to foggy conditions on the National Highways during the winter season, state-owned NHAI has taken mitigation measures for the safety of highway users, an official statement said on Monday.

To enhance road safety during foggy conditions, mitigation measures have been classified under two heads -- ‘engineering’ and ‘safety awareness’ measures, NHAI said.

Engineering measures include reinstalling missing/damaged road signs and road studs, rectifying faded or inadequate pavement markings, installation of reflective markers and retro-reflective yellow stickers on road safety devices like metal beam crash barriers, and implementation of safety measures on construction stretches that include barricading, diversion signs, the statement said.

The safety awareness measures highlight steps to alert National Highway users of the reduced visibility conditions.

These measures include the use of Variable Message Signs (VMS) or electronic signage to display ‘Foggy Weather Alerts’ and speed limits, the use of the Public Address System to warn commuters in foggy areas, the use of electronic billboards, radio, and social media for public service announcements.

In addition, the statement said NHAI field offices have been directed to undertake night-time highway inspection on weekly basis to assess visibility on National Highways and identify locations for installing additional provisions as required.

Also, Highway Patrol vehicles will be stationed near dense foggy stretches, carrying blinking batons for guiding traffic. Also, use of reflective jackets by officials and workers during highway activities has been mandated. PTI BKS BKS MR