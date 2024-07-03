NHAI takes proactive steps for effective monsoon management on national highways

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) State-owned NHAI has taken several measures for flood preparedness and providing emergency response on national highways across the country to tackle waterlogging during monsoon, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Taking a multi-pronged approach to provide effective solutions in both hilly and plain regions, the statement further said NHAI field offices are in close co-ordination with state administration and officials to undertake inspections of national highway stretches.

NHAI has set up dedicated emergency response teams equipped with sufficient manpower and machinery mobilized at each landslide-prone site, it added.

According to the statement, at locations where the national highway may get blocked for traffic movement due to huge landslide, an alternative diversion plan has been chalked out with the district administration.

Also, Geotechnical Instrumentation including real time monitoring at few vulnerable slopes and tunnels has been implemented on a pilot basis.