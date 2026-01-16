NHAI terminates user fee collection contract at Bara Fee Plaza in UP over misconduct

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said it has terminated user fee collection contract at Bara Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh following reports of misbehaviour with a National Highway user.

"NHAI has terminated the contract of the User Fee Collection Agency M/s Skylark Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd for allegedly assaulting a National Highway user at the Bara Fee Plaza on the Lucknow-Sultanpur section of NH-731 in Uttar Pradesh on 14th January 2026," it said.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the statement said a show cause notice has been issued to the agency seeking an explanation for the incident and has proposed that it be debarred from participating in any bids or contracts of NHAI in the next one year.

Further, it has proposed forfeiture and encashment of the bank guarantee/ performance security amounting to Rs 5.3 crore submitted in respect of the existing contract at Bara Fee Plaza. PTI BKS TRB