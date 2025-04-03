NHAI to develop 121 km Guwahati ring road for Rs 5,729 cr

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) State-owned NHAI will develop a 121-km-long Guwahati Ring Road on build-operate-toll mode at a total cost of Rs 5,729 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement further said the concession period of the contract is 30 years, including the construction period of four years.

"Providing impetus to the project, the state government of Assam will bear 50 per cent of land cost, provide exemption from royalty on aggregates and state portion of GST contributing about Rs. 1,270 crore," it said, adding that thus, the gross project cost is about Rs 7,000 crore.

The Guwahati Ring Road project will have three sections which include 56 km long 4-lane Access-Controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass, widening of the existing 8 km bypass on NH 27 from four lanes to six lanes, and improvement of existing 58 km long bypass on NH 27.

Notably, a 3 km long major bridge over river Brahmaputra will also be constructed as a part of the project.

The Guwahati Ring Road will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on the East-West Corridor of NH-27, which is the gateway to North-East Region of the country. The development of the Ring Road will help to decongest Guwahati City and neighboring North- Eastern states by bypassing major traffic coming from West Bengal/Bihar to Silchar, Nagaland and Tripura.

The project will also provide seamless connectivity to major towns in the region including Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogigopha, and Barpeta.PTI BKS BKS MR