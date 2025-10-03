NHAI to install QR code signboards with project specific info of National Highways

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) State-owned NHAI on Friday said it will install project information signboards with quick response (QR) codes along the National Highway stretches to provide relevant information and emergency helpline numbers to commuters.

The vertical QR Code Sign Boards will provide project-specific information, including national highway number, highway chainage, contact numbers for highway patrol, toll manager, resident engineer, and emergency helpline 1033, NHAI said in a statement.

These signboards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signage.

The QR code signboards will not only help to enhance road safety through better access to emergency and local information but also go a long way in improving user experience and awareness about National Highways across the country, the statement said. PTI BKS BKS SHW