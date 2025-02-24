NHAI to monetise 24 road assets in FY26

New Delhi, Feb 24(PTI) State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has identified a tentative list of 24 road assets which will be monetised in 2025-26.

The total length of the roads assets to be monetised in the next financial year is 1,472 km with cumulative annual revenue from these assets pegged at Rs 1,863 crore in 2023-24.

"All stakeholders may give their feedbacks on these assets and or may suggest additional assets, for revising the list to make it more inclusive.

"These assets are preferably to be monetised through TOT mode unless not revised at later stage for any other mode of monetization," NHAI said in an office order dated February 24, 2025.

According to the order, out of the 24 projects, five road projects are in Maharashtra, four in Jharkhand, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha.

NHAI had identified 33 highway stretches with a total length of 2,741 km across the country for monetisation in 2024-25. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has targeted to raise Rs 39,000 crore through various modes of asset monetisation in 2024-25.

Currently, MoRTH monetises its assets under three different modes -- toll-operate-transfer (TOT), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and project-based financing -- in order to provide all categories of investors an opportunity to invest in assets pertaining to highways and associated infrastructure.

InvIT is an instrument on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.