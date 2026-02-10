NHC Foods Q3 net up 27 pc at Rs 2.64 crore; revenue jumps 76 pc to Rs 129.20 cr

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Food processing company NHC Foods on Tuesday reported 27 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, at 2.64 crore, compared to Rs 2.08 crore in the same period of previous financial year.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 76 per cent to Rs 129.20 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 73.36 crore in the corresponding period last year, NHC Foods said in a statement.

The board of directors of the company have approved a fund-raising plan of up to USD 27 million (around Rs 225 crore) through equity or equity-linked instruments in one more tranches, to fund NHC Foods' expansion plans.

"The third quarter reflects the strength of our execution, with robust revenue growth driven by higher volumes and improved market reach," NHC Foods Managing Director Satyam Joshi said.