NHIDCL awards J Infratech Rs 116 cr highway project in Assam

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) J Infratech on Tuesday said it has bagged highway project worth Rs 116 crore in Assam from the state-owned National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The project involves the reconstruction of selected stretches between 514.36 km and 534.80 km of the Jhanji-Demow section of NH-37 (old) in Assam, covering a length of 20.44 kilometers, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has already received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from NHIDCL for the project valued Rs 116 crore.

This crucial stretch serves as a vital link between major economic and industrial zones in Upper Assam. Its reconstruction is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, enhance road safety, and facilitate smoother movement of goods and people.

Abhishek Singla, GM-Business Development, J Infratech, said, "We are confident of completing the project within the stipulated timeframe of four months while maintaining the engineering and safety standards." Gurugram-based J Infratech Ltd specialises in designing, building, and maintaining of highways. PTI ABI TRB