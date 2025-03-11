NHLML inks pact with IWAI for multi-modal logistics park in Varanasi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to develop a multi-modal logistics park in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the 150-acre state-of-the-art park is strategically connected to NH7 via a 650-metre access road and is just 1.5 km from the NH7-NH2 junction.

The statement said it will seamlessly integrate with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor through a 5.1 km railway line from Jeonathpur Station and National Waterway-1 and is located 30 km from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

The project promises significant investment and employment opportunities, strengthening India's logistics sector, enhancing trade efficiency, and driving economic growth, it added. PTI BKS BKS SHW