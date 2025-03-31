NHPC 300 MW project in Bikaner connected to ISTS

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Monday announced that its 300 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Bikaner has been connected to Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS).

It has also started injecting 31 MW power to the grid, NHPC said in an exchange filing.

"300 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project has been connected with ISTS and started injecting 31 MW power in the grid as on 31.03.2025," it said.

The commercial declaration of part capacity of 100 MW in phases shall be intimated in due course.

The entire 300 MW solar project is likely to be commissioned by August 31, 2025.

NHPC Ltd is the largest hydropower development organization in India.