NHPC board approves raising Rs 6,100 cr debt in 2024-25

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 6,100 crore in debt in 2024-25.

The Board of Directors of NHPC in its meeting held on Wednesday considered and approved the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 6,100 crore during 2024-25 through non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis, term loans or external commercial borrowing in tranches, a BSE filing said.

Further, the Board of Directors in the meeting has also given its in-principle approval for closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited (a Subsidiary Company of NHPC Limited and Joint Venture with Govt. of Manipur), subject to the approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Power and Govt. of Manipur, it stated. PTI KKS MR