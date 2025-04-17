NHPC board to consider proposal to raise Rs 2,000 cr via bonds

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said its board will consider and approve the proposal for raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis in 2025-26.

"Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 23rd April 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for approval of Key Information Document (KID) for raising of funds through issue of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranche through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2025-26," a regulatory filing said. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL