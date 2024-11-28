NHPC CMD gets additional charge of SJVNL CMD

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said that its CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary has been given the additional charge of the post of SJVN Ltd Chairman and Managing Director.

Chaudhary is currently serving as NHPC Chairman and Managing Director, the state-owned power giant said in a statement.

A seasoned professional, Chaudhary has over 35 years of rich and vast experience in the power sector and hydropower development.

He possesses the expertise and deep knowledge in all aspects of the development of a hydro project -- from concept to commissioning and has contributed to the development of hydropower in India and Bhutan.

Chaudhary is a graduate of Civil Engineering from BIT Sindri and has also done Advance Diploma in Management.

He joined NHPC in 1989 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at Koel Karo HE Project, Jharkhand.

Chaudhary steadily rose to various positions in NHPC, including the post of Director (Technical), NHPC, before taking over as its Chairman and Managing Director on August 7, 2024.

He has played an active role in the commissioning of the Teesta-V HE Project (510 MW) in Sikkim and the Mangdechhu HE Project (720 MW) in Bhutan. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL