NHPC commits Rs 50,000 cr investment to develop RE projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 50,000 crore for developing renewable energy projects in the state.

"NHPC Ltd has signed a MoU with the government of Rajasthan on September 30, 2024 for the development of pumped storage projects, renewable energy (solar/ floating solar/ wind) projects and battery energy storage system in the state of Rajasthan, with proposed estimated investment of Rs 50,000 crore (approx.)," a BSE filing said.

The company said in a separate filing that the revised scheduled date for commissioning of the 300 MW Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan is March 31, 2025. PTI KKS DRR