NHPC, ENGIE sign pacts for two 200 MW solar projects in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) State-owned NHPC and energy solutions provider ENGIE on Friday announced signing of PPAs with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for two solar projects of 200 MW each.

In a statement, NHPC said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with GUVNL for 200 MW capacity solar project within Gujarat State Electricity Corporation's renewable energy park at Khavda.

"The estimated financial implication for the project would be Rs 846.66 crore. The scheduled completion period for the project is 15 months from the date of execution of PPA," it said.

For ENGIE, this would be the fourth solar project in Gujarat, it said in a statement.

"ENGIE signs PPA for 200 MW solar PV project. The bidding process by GUVNL took place on February 2, 2024, with ENGIE securing 200 MW at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit," it said. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU