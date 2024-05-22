NHPC expects to complete all 4 units of Parbati-II hydro electric project by Dec 2024

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Wednesday said all four units of its Parbati-II hydro electric project are expected to be completed by December 2024.

NHPC is constructing an 800 MW (4 units of 200 MW each) Parbati-II HE (hydroelectric) project in Himachal Pradesh.

"All 4 units of the project are anticipated to be completed by December 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is also constructing the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower HE power project (8 units of 250 MW each) along the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Of these, three units are expected to be completed by March 2025 and the remaining units will be completed by May 2026 in a phased manner, the company filing said in an update about its three projects.

For its 510 MW Teesta-V power station (3X170 MW) in Sikkim, the state-owned firm said the initial assessment of loss of Rs 788 crore, comprising Rs 297 crore towards material damage and Rs 491 crore towards business interruption loss, has been revised to Rs 1,005.10 crore after reviewing the losses.

"This loss may liable to change as per final execution. The on-account part payment of Rs 150 crore has been approved for disbursement to NHPC by insurance company and release of the same has been initiated by insurer," the company said on the insurance amount claimed and realised. PTI ABI SHW