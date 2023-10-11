Advertisment
#Business

NHPC extends Rs 3 cr financial aid to CM Relief Fund of Sikkim

NewsDrum Desk
11 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) NHPC has extended a financial aid of Rs 3 crore towards CM Relief Fund of Sikkim for the victims of flash flood.

The financial aid was presented to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang by L K Tripathi, Executive Director (Region-Siliguri); C R Das of Teesta-V Power Station; Lhendhup Lepcha of Teesta-IV Hydro Project along with senior officials of Teesta-VI HE project at Gangtok on Tuesday, Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The flash flood was triggered due to an outburst of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of October 4 which caused heavy inflow in the Teesta River.

As a result of the flash flood, bridges, parts of NH10, small towns and infrastructure were severely damaged in Teesta River Valley of Sikkim, the ministry said. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU

