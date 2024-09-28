NHPC inks JV pact to set up RE projects in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Saturday said it has inked a joint venture agreement with APGENCO for implementation of pumped storage hydro power projects and other renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

In first phase, two pumped storage projects (PSPs) - Yaganti (1000 MW) and Rajupalem (800 MW) - are considered for joint implementation. Subsequently, other projects shall be identified in next phase, a company statement said.

The agreement was signed between NHPC Chairman & Managing Director RK Chaudhary and APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This marks a significant step in developing energy storage solutions in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the national goals of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070. PTI KKS ANU ANU