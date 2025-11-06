NHPC net profit up nearly 15 pc to Rs 1,219.28 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday posted a nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,219.28 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,060.34 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,629.98 crore in the quarter against Rs 3,402.09 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS KKS SHW