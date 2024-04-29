NHPC, Norwegian entity Ocean Sun to explore opportunities in domestic solar sector

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Norway-based Ocean Sun to explore opportunities in the domestic solar sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by V R Shrivastava, Executive Director, NHPC and Kristian Tørvold, CEO, Ocean Sun in the presence of May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India at the Embassy of Norway, NHPC said in a statement.

"The MoU outlines the mutual intent of the parties to explore key areas of cooperation for demonstration of Ocean Sun's floating solar energy technology based on PV panels, mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane at relevant sites as may be identified by NHPC," it said.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects.