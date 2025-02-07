NHPC profit falls 47 pc to Rs 330 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday reported a 47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.13 crore in the December quarter primarily due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 623.28 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 2,217.51 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,733.01 a year earlier.

Total income increased marginally to Rs 2,616.89 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,549.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14 per cent -- Rs 1.40 per equity share -- on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2024-25.

The board has fixed Thursday, February 13, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. PTI KKS TRB