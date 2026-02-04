NHPC Q3 profit dips 3 pc to over Rs 320 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Wednesday posted around 3 per cent fall at Rs 320.60 crore for December quarter FY26, hit by reduced income.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 330.13 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income dipped to Rs 2,492.83 crore in the third quarter from Rs 2,616.89 crore in Q3FY25. Expenses surged to Rs 2,775.99 crore from Rs 2,217.51 crore.

The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2025-26.

It also approved a proposal for cancellation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Promoters' Agreement signed with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) for formation of a JV for implementation of floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.

The board further approved a "proposal for withdrawal of Nominee Director of NHPC Limited from the Board of Directors of PTC India Limited (PTC) and relinquishment of the status and rights of NHPC Limited as a 'Promoter' of PTC as provided in the Articles of Association of PTC," the filing said.