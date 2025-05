New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) State-owned NHPC Limited has raised Rs 1,945 crore through bonds, an exchange filing said on Tuesday.

"NHPC Limited has raised Rs. 1945 Crore on 06.05.2025 through Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative and Taxable 6.86% AF Series Bonds 2040 on Private placement basis," the filing said. PTI ABI MR