NHPC says Himachal's Parbati-II project to add Rs 224 cr in annual revenue after it begins ops

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said the annul revenue of its 520-MW Parbati–III Power Station will increase by Rs 224.70 crore, once the 800-MW Parbati-II project in Himachal Pradesh begins operations.

The power generation at 520-MW Parbati-III power station will increase to 1,669 million units (MUs) in 2025-26 from 572 MUs recorded in 2024-25, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, with operationalisation of Parbati-II hydro electric project (4X200 MW) Himachal Pradesh, the revenue of Parbati-III Power Station will increase by Rs 224.70 crore to Rs 425.20 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 200.50 crore in 2024-25.

The 520-MW station is situated on the downstream of the Parbati-II Project Power House.

Prabat-II power station has begun commercial supplies recently.

Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) is a run-of-the-river scheme proposed to harness hydro electricity potential of the lower reaches of the river Parbati.

The river is proposed to be diverted with a Concrete Gravity Dam at Village Pulga in Parbati valley through a 31.52-km Head Race Tunnel (HRT) and the power house shall be located at village Suind in Sainj valley.

Thus gross head of 863 m between Pulga and Suind will be utilised for generating 800 MW of electricity.

Parbati-III power station, commissioned in 2014, is a pondage type scheme, providing peaking support to the grid to make use of the hydropower potential of river Parbati, Manihar Nallah, Panch Nallah, Huria Nallah & Jiwa Nallah via Parbati-II hydro electric Project and Sainj River. PTI KKS HVA