NHPC team conducts study of Dumbur hydroelectric plant in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 30 (PTI) A six-member team of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd carried out a study for the revival of Dumbur hydroelectric project in Tripura's Gomati district, an official said on Monday.

The northeastern state's lone hydroelectric project commissioned in 1984 suffered serious damage due to the unprecedented flood in September this year.

"As part of the revival plan, a six-member expert team of NHPCL visited the Dumbur hydroelectric project recently. During the three-day visit, the team carried out a study on the pros and cons of the state's lone hydroelectric project", managing director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), Bishwajit Bose told PTI.

He said TSECL has engaged NHPCL as consultant for the now-defunct hydroelectric plant for its revival.

"We are waiting for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the NHPC on the revival plan of the hydroelectric project. Once the DPR is received, the government will take the final decision on how to revive the power plant with increased power generation capacity", he said.

Bose said the Dumbur hydroelectric plant is important, as it will ensure the state's Renewable Power Obligation (RPO) if the facility is developed to produce 15 MW power on a daily basis.

Besides, the hydroelectric project is economically viable because of low production cost compared to gas-based power plants. He said the per unit cost of electricity stands at Rs 3.86 at Dumbur hydroelectric project while it is around Rs 5.90 per unit in any gas-based power project in the northeastern state. PTI PS RG