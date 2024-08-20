NHPC Teesta-V Power Station building hit by landslide

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A part of NHPC's Teesta-V Power Station building in Sikkim was affected by a landslide, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Teesta basin region has been subject to periodic natural subsidence/landslides during the ongoing monsoon season.

Today's incident of landslide at NHPC 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station (Sikkim) also occurred due to subsidence/landslide over tail race tunnel (TRT) outlet structure and behind the GIS building, it said.

"This has affected TRT Gate hoist structure and part of the GIS building. The power station is currently not operational and undergoing restoration works after flash flood of October 2023," NHPC said. PTI ABI TRB