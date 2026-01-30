NHPC to begin commercial operation of 250 MW unit at Subansiri hydro project on Sunday

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) State-owned NHPC will begin commercial operation of the third unit of its 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, being constructed at a cost of around Rs 27,000 crore, on Sunday, according to an exchange filing.

NHPC is constructing the hydroelectric project (having 8 units of 250 MW each) near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

"...NHPC declares commercial operation (CoD) of Unit3 (250 MW) of Subansiri Lower HE Project, 2000 MW (8 x 250 MW), Assam/Arunachal Pradesh from 00:00 hours on 01.02.2026...," the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Subansiri Lower HE Project is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on Subansiri. PTI ABI ABI MR