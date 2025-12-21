NHPC to begin commercial operation of 2nd unit of Subansiri hydro project on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) State-owned NHPC will on Tuesday begin commercial operation of second unit of the 2,000 megawatt (MW) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, being constructed at a cost of around Rs 27,000 crore.

NHPC, under Ministry of Power, is constructing the hydroelectric project (8 X 250 MW) near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

This is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on Subansiri.

In an exchange filing, NHPC said it "declares commercial operation of unit 2 (250 MW) of Subansiri Lower HE Project...from 00:00 hours on 23.12.2025."