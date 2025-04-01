NHPC to begin investment in 750-MW pumped hydro storage project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Tuesday said the company will begin investment in its 750-MW Kuppa Pumped Storage Project in the new fiscal.

The survey and investigation works of Kuppa Pumped Storage Project (750 MW), Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat were halted due to circumstances beyond the control of company and is expected to resume at the earliest, NHPC said in an exchange filing.

Accordingly, it is envisaged that year of commencement of investment in the aforesaid project would be FY26 instead of FY25, the company said sharing an update on proposed investment as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL).

In March 2024, NHPC signed an agreement with GPCL for investments in Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project.

As per the agreement, NHPC shall invest an estimated Rs 4,000 crore in the proposed 750-MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project. PTI ABI HVA