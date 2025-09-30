NHPC to commission 85.72 MW solar capacity at Bikaner project by Oct-end

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Tuesday announced that the 85.72 MW solar capacity at the Karnisar project will now be commissioned by October 31.

Sharing its update regarding the commissioning of a 300 MW solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company in an exchange filing said, "It is to inform that commissioning of balance capacity i.e. 85.72 MW of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Project, Bikaner, Rajasthan is now likely to be commissioned by October 31, 2025 instead of September 30, 2025," the company said. PTI ABI MR