NHPC to develop 7350 MW pumped storage projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has inked an initial pact to develop pumped hydro storage projects totalling 7,350 MW in Maharashtra.

This MoU covers the establishment of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra with a total capacity of 7,350 MW, focusing on survey, investigation, and Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation, along with the timely implementation as per Central and State Government policies, a company statement said.

NHPC signed the MoU on September 3, 2024, at Mumbai with the Department of Water Resources, Government of Maharashtra, it stated.

This MoU marks a significant step forward in developing Pumped Storage Projects as energy storage solutions in Maharashtra, aligning with the national goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070, it stated. PTI KKS MR MR