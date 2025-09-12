NHRC notice to MeitY over allegation that e-commerce major 'selling prohibited knives'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in response to a complaint alleging that e-commerce major Amazon India is "selling prohibited knives", according to the proceedings of the case.

A bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of it under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, it says.

There was no immediate reaction from the e-commerce firm.

According to the proceedings, dated September 11, the notice has been sent to the central government authorities under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The complainant, a social activist and advocate from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the e-commerce platform 'Amazon.in' is openly selling prohibited knives," reads the proceedings.

"This, according to the complainant, violates Sections 2 and 20 of the Arms Act, 1959, posing a threat to public safety and breaching local laws," it says.

The complainant sought the intervention of the commission in the matter, and requested immediate action from the authorities, to address this issue, officials said.

"The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of the human rights of the victim," according to the proceedings.

The registry is directed to issue a notice to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint, inquired into, and to "submit an action taken report within 10 days for perusal of the Commission", it says.

Let a copy of this proceeding be also transmitted to the special secretary, (Internal Security), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, for information, it adds. PTI KND RHL