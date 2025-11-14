Nia.one secures USD 2.4 mn seed funding from Elevar Equity

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Nia.one, a full-stack platform for gig and blue-collar workforce, on Friday said it has secured USD 2.4 million seed funding from Elevar Equity.

The capital will enable Nia.one to expand to more than 8,000 in the coming quarters, from over 3,000 gig workers, a company statement said.

Moreover, the investment will accelerate Nia.one's vision of building 'Niadel hubs' across major employment corridors, enabling workers to live closer to their workplaces, access fair jobs, and meet their daily needs, it added.

"Every Niadel hub is designed so that a worker can walk to work, return to a safe, affordable bed, access hot meals, and upgrade their life without debt traps or brokers. Elevar’s partnership strengthens our ability to build this infrastructure with discipline, speed, and long-term intent," said Pushkar Raj, Co-Founder and COO, Nia.one.

The integrated architecture is designed to increase worker retention, reduce churn costs for employers, and create a capital-efficient model for building and operating physical hubs at scale.

"By placing workers at the center - solving for where they live, what they eat, and how they work - Nia.One has built a model where worker wellbeing directly drives business performance. It's a bold and fresh approach to this segment and we are excited about the potential it holds," said Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner, Elevar Equity and Co-founder and CEO, EPIC World.

Founded in August 2024 by Sachin Chhabra and Pushkar Raj, Nia.one currently operates across 50+ cities, serving over 3,000 gig workers and achieving retention rates exceeding 80 per cent.

"With Elevar on board, we are set up to build what lasts, not just what trends, a trusted home for India's migrating workforce," said Sachin Chhabra, Founder and CEO.