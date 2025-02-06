NIBE sets up facility to build critical components for missiles and small arms

Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) Defence manufacturing firm NIBE Limited on Thursday inaugurated its state-of-the-art Missiles Complex and Precision Machining (Small Arms Complex) facility in Pune.

The newly launched facility is equipped with advanced Vertical Machining Centres (VMCs) with Computer Numerical Control (CNC), such as the Kairos V5 16000, and the BMV 50 and 60+ machines, which offer high capacity and precision, making them ideal for defence and aerospace applications, the company said.

"It will be used for the manufacturing of critical components of small arms systems, such as light machine guns and assault rifles, as well as missiles and rocket launcher structures," it added.

The ground-breaking event, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, marked a significant milestone in strengthening NIBE's unwavering commitment to excellence and progress in the sector, the firm said in a statement.

Additionally, NIBE also announced a licencing agreement with DRDO for the transfer of technology of 35 Mountain Foot Bridge (including its Launching System). PTI SPK BNM