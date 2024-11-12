NICDC inks pact with Bihar to develop mnfg cluster in Gaya with project cost of Rs 1,339 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with Bihar to develop integrated manufacturing cluster in Gaya, with a project cost of Rs 1,339 crore.

Advertisment

The cluster will cover 1,670 acres with a projected investment potential of Rs 16,524 crore and a project cost of Rs 1,339 crore, it said.

This ambitious project is expected to create about 1,09,185 jobs, providing an economic boost to the local community, it said.

"The NICDC and the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) have signed the state support agreement and shareholder agreement for the establishment of an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Gaya, a node under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC)," it said.

Advertisment

The IMC will be developed to attract industries across multiple sectors, including building materials, agri-food processing, leather goods, readymade garments, furniture, handloom and handicrafts, engineering and fabrications and medical equipment. PTI RR RR SHW