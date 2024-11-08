NICDC partners with UP Govt to develop manufacturing clusters at Agra, Prayagraj

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority have partnered to develop integrated manufacturing clusters in Agra and Prayagraj, an official statement said on Friday.

Advertisment

The agreements underscore the Government of India's commitment to fostering industrial growth and developing world-class infrastructure, starting with the Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) in Agra and Prayagraj, the commerce and industry ministry said.

These clusters are designed to become engines of industrial and economic growth under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor.

The development of these clusters will provide an enabling environment for businesses, boost employment opportunities, and enhance Uttar Pradesh's competitiveness as an industrial destination, it said.

Advertisment

The project at Agra is anticipated to bring in over Rs 3,400 crore in investments, it said adding with projected investments of about Rs 1,600 crore, the Prayagraj cluster is designed to focus on industries such as e-mobility, food processing, leather, garments, cycle manufacturing, and packaging. PTI RR MR